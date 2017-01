The Seaway S-1 pipeline is shut down after road construction crews ruptured it northeast of Dallas, sending oil gushing into the air and onto State Highway 121 near the town of Trenton.

The 30-inch diameter pipeline, owned by Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.7% ) and Enbridge (ENB +0.7% ), pumps oil 500 miles from the Cushing, Okla., hub to refineries near Houston and elsewhere along the Gulf Coast.

It is not known how much oil was spilled or when the pipeline may reopen.