Under Armour punished after flat-footed performance

Guidance from Under Armour (UA, UAA) that falls well below estimates is sending investors scrambling.

The company expects Q1 revenue to increase at a mid single-digit rate vs. +23% consensus estimate.

An operating loss of $12M to $14M is cited on the conference call.

Competitive pressures and inventory management issues seemed to have caught the company off-guard, while F/X cut into revenue more than anticipated and a shift in sales mix (higher international vs. U.S.) hurt margins.

Shares of Under Armour are down 24.99% and traded as low as $18.52 vs. a 52-week high of $46.20.

Sources: UA conference call webcast and CNBC.

