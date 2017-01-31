Tilly's announces special dividend, updates on Q4 results

Tilly’s (TLYS +4.5% ) announced a special cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the company’s Class A and Class B stock.

The one-time special dividend is payable on February 24.

The company also updates on results. Comparable store sales increased 0.1% in Q4. Tilly's now expects EPS to be in the range of $0.21 to $0.22 for the quarter.

“The improvement in our fourth quarter outlook reflects better than anticipated product margins and expenses on same-store sales that were within our original outlook range," says CEO Ed Thomas.

