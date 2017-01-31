Vodafone-Idea tie-up could press smaller India telecom players

Talks to merge India operations between Vodafone (VOD -0.4% ) and Idea Cellular could push consolidation in the country's telecom sector as smaller players work to keep up with a sizable new market leader (or get out entirely).

The combination would have about 395M subscribers and market share of about 40% of revenues, not counting divestment that would surely be required to enable the deal.

Even with divestment, the two are a good complement to one another, analysts said: Vodafone is more competitive in cities while Idea is stronger in rural areas.

A hot battle with current market leader Bharti Airtel and upstart Reliance Jio could press smaller players in the market, including Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY +1% ) and Tata Teleservices, to talk about deals.

"If data (from Jio) is free and the likes of Bharti, Vodafone and Idea have a huge post-paid subscriber base and good products, I wouldn't be surprised if there is further consolidation in the sector or some smaller players exit," says analyst Naveen Kulkarni.