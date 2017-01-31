Dollar gives up more post-election gains

Down another 0.7% this morning, the dollar index has returned to levels last seen in early December, and is within sight of pre-election levels.

In a note titled, "Trump, the currency manipulator," HSBC says the president's rhetoric has been a key factor behind the decline. Trump's hope for a weaker dollar, however, is likely to be undone by his policy mix, which the HSBC team sees as mostly dollar-positive.

Among those are tax cuts and a federal spending surge - policies that typically cause the dollar to rise. Trump also wants to encourage domestic investment and discourage capital from exiting - again dollar positive. There's also immigration limits which imply a tighter jobs market, and thus a tighter Fed - dollar positive.

In currency markets, talk can cause short-term moves, but it's ultimately cheap if not accompanied by complementary policy action.

