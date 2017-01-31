President Trump has some encouraging news for drug makers, but criticism of high prices remains

The market's red territory notwithstanding, drug and biotech stocks are under pressure again stemming from President Trump's continued criticism over high prices, called them "astronomical."

In a meeting with industry leaders Mr. Trump was generally upbeat, saying he favors a much faster FDA approval process and easier access to new drugs for terminal patients. He added that regulations "will be cut to a level never seen before" and committed to "end the freeloading on foreign price controls."

Source: Bloomberg

