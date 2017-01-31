Acxiom expands analytics deal with DataXu

Acxiom (ACXM -0.6% ) has expanded a licensing partnership with programmatic marketing software provider DataXu, allowing DataXu to license its third-party data.

The partnership allowed for advertisers to take a unified approach to engage consumers across all the devices and media channels they use, the company says, and now the two are working on combining TV with digital analytics channels.

Advertisers can now "bridge the gap between desktop, mobile and TV and control reach and frequency across these channels," Acxiom says.

The company is set to discuss its fiscal Q3 earnings after the closing bell today.