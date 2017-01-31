Under Armour earnings misfire creates shockwave of anxiety

An earnings misfire from Under Armour is causing anxiety across a wide cross-section of the apparel sector. The general sentiment is that if a high-energy growth company like Under Armour was whacked by the macro environment, then a reset on expectations may be warranted.

Decliners in early trading include Columbia Sportswear (COLM -2.1% ), Sequential Brands Group (SQBG -2.4% ), G-III Apparel (GIII -3.5% ), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV -1.9% ), Hibbett Sports (HIBB -2.2% ), VF Corp (VFC -2.6% ), Wolverine Worldwide (WWW -1.3% ), Crocs (CROX -2.1% ), Skechers (SKX -2.1% ), Gap (GPS -2.6% ), Macy's (M -2.2% ), Finish Line (FINL -0.5% ), Hanesbrands (HBI -1.9% ), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -3.4% ), Genesco (GCO -1.8% ) and Ascena Retail (ASNA -2% ).

