More on Xerox's Q4

Xerox (XRX -4%) reports revenue declined 5% on an adjusted constant currency basis in Q4.
Services revenue decreased 4% to $894M (flat in constant currency).
Document technology revenue fell 10% to $1.69B (-8% in constant currency).
Equipment sales down 12% to $677M (-10% in constant currency).
Annuity revenue squeezed 5% to $2.06B (-3% in constant currency).
Adjusted gross margin rate +10 bps to 40.3%.
Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 60 bps 23.1%.
Operating margin rate up 70 bps to 14%.
FY2017 Guidance: Diluted EPS: $0.44 to $0.52; Adjusted EPS: $0.80 to $0.88; Cash flow from operations: $700M to $900M; Free cash flow: $525M to $725M.