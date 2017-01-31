More on Xerox's Q4

Xerox (XRX -4% ) reports revenue declined 5% on an adjusted constant currency basis in Q4.

Services revenue decreased 4% to $894M (flat in constant currency).

Document technology revenue fell 10% to $1.69B (-8% in constant currency).

Equipment sales down 12% to $677M (-10% in constant currency).

Annuity revenue squeezed 5% to $2.06B (-3% in constant currency).

Adjusted gross margin rate +10 bps to 40.3%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 60 bps 23.1%.

Operating margin rate up 70 bps to 14%.

FY2017 Guidance: Diluted EPS: $0.44 to $0.52; Adjusted EPS: $0.80 to $0.88; Cash flow from operations: $700M to $900M; Free cash flow: $525M to $725M.