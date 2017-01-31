Nucor -4% on Q4 earnings but offers positive Q1 outlook

Nucor (NUE -3.9% ) opens sharply lower despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and a 14.5% rise in revenue to $3.96B, as its steel mill shipments increased.

However, NUE's Q4 EPS of $0.50 may have included items that were not included in the company's prior guidance of $0.30-$0.35, such as the effects of a change in estimates related to the cost of certain inventories, which resulted in a $0.16 benefit.

Q4 operating rates at NUE's steel mills slipped to 74% vs. 76% in Q3 but rose from 68% in Q4 2015; steel mill operating rates for full-year 2016 increased to 80% from 73% a year earlier.

NUE says profitability for its steel products segment fell Q/Q due to end-of-year seasonality, but it expects earnings to rise in Q1 and believes FY 2017 profitability could significantly exceed 2016 levels; prices began to rise in Q4 for its steel mills segment, and NUE expects the trend will continue into Q1.