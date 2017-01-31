Caterpillar to establish global HQ in Chicago

Caterpillar (CAT -1.1% ) will relocate a number of senior execs and support staff to the Chicago area later this year as it works to establish its global headquarters in the city.

The company will still maintain a "significant" presence in the Peoria, Illinois, where it will continue to have the bulk of its employees, but will no longer build its previously announced HQ complex there.

"Since 2012, about two-thirds of Caterpillar's sales and revenues have come from outside the U.S.," said CEO Jim Umpleby. "Locating our headquarters closer to a global transportation hub... means we can meet with our global customers, dealers and employees more easily and frequently."