Straight Path +11.2% in face of new Kerrisdale spectrum thesis

Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) is up 11.2% and recovering Friday's levels, even as notable company short seller Kerrisdale Capital presses its case saying that if 5G skeptics are right, the company's spectrum has "almost no value."

Even if carriers commit to millimeter wave 5G, the company is highly overvalued, Kerrisdale argues. But millimeter wave may be too expensive to deploy for services that won't draw higher payments from customers.

"The high costs and unclear benefits of mmWave 5G will translate to slow, patchy deployments at best, tightly circumscribing Straight Path's value," the firm argues.

For Straight Path, AT&T and T-Mobile are the only realistic buyers for the bulk of its spectrum, Kerrisdale argues, but their motives would be to provide millimeter wave mobile service. "With large mmWave auctions on the horizon and additional bands in the pipeline, there's no reason to pay up for Straight Path."