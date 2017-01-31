Biotechs up nearly 2% as Trump promises faster-acting FDA

The broad averages are in the red, but the iShares Biotech ETF (IBB +1.8% ) is surging as the president meets with pharma company executives.

While the meeting included familiar D.C. carping about drug prices, the president also promised to soon announce a new FDA leader whose mission, in part, will be to speed the drug approval process.

The president, naturally, is also urging the "onshoring" of drug manufacturing.

Other pharma/healthcare ETFs: PJP +1.35% , XPH +1.8% , XLV +0.85%

Among the meeting attendees: Celgene (CELG +1.9% ), Amgen (AMGN +1% ), Eli Lilly (LLY +1.7% ).

