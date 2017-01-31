Aeterna completes late-stage study of Zoptrex in endometrial cancer, top-line data expected in April, shares ahead 23%

Thinly traded nano cap Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS +23.1% ) reaches the clinical endpoint in its Phase 3 study, ZoptEC, assessing Zoptrex (zoptarelin doxorubicin) in women with treatment-resistant advanced endometrial cancer. Data lock and the release of top-line results should happen in April. Enrollment was completed in June 2015 and the final dosing was completed in January 2016.

The primary endpoint is overall survival compared to doxorubicin alone.

Zoptrex combines a synthetic peptide carrier with the chemo agent doxorubicin. The carrier, a modified natural hormone with a strong affinity for the LHRH (luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone) receptor, enables the selective delivery of the chemo agent to LHRH receptor-positive tumors.