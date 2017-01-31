Steve Madden completes acquisition of Schwartz & Benjamin

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) completed the acquisition of the privately held Schwartz & Benjamin, Inc. family of companies for cash at closing plus an earn-out provision based on financial performance through January 31, 2023.

The transaction is expected to be approximately neutral to EPS (excluding one-time transaction and integration costs) in fiscal 2017 and to be accretive thereafter.

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to complete the acquisition of Schwartz & Benjamin, a company known for its outstanding capability in designer and accessible luxury footwear. We see opportunity to expand the business by combining Schwartz & Benjamin’s strengths – which include premier execution in the design and sourcing of high-quality footwear as well as a strong portfolio of brand partners – with our proven business model and infrastructure. We are particularly pleased that Chief Executive Officer Danny Schwartz, Chief Creative Officer Barbara Schwartz and President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Shapiro will remain with Schwartz & Benjamin and continue to lead the business into its next phase of growth.”

