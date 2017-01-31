American Tower the leader in Idea Cellular tower sale

American Tower (AMT +0.8% ) has emerged as the leader in a bid for Idea Cellular's towers, The Economic Times reports.

Those towers, 9,772 in all, could come at an enterprise value as much as 45B rupees (about $666.2M).

As many wireless companies around the world have, Idea began reorganizing last year with an eye to monetizing its towers. And American Tower is emerging as a winner past rivals including Bharti Infratel and private-equity firms Blackstone and Carlyle.

The move would follow a bigger India deal by American Tower last year, when it took control of Viom Networks.