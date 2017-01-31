GE adds to the size of its Boston campus

Procter & Gamble (PG +0.3% ) pocketed $1.5M this month by selling another 6,800 square feet of land to General Electric (GE -0.9% ) that was needed to build its new corporate headquarters in Boston.

The parcel along the Fort Point Channel brings the size of GE's campus to 2.7 acres, which means at least half of it qualifies as the open space needed to obtain a state waterfront permit.

P&G previously received $83M for selling nearly 2.5 acres of Gillette's 44-acre campus, which included two six-story warehouses that encompass a total of 110,000 square feet.