Wal-Mart's free shipping strategy seen as savvy

Consumer Edge Research analyst David Schick weighs in on Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) two-day free shipping strategy in a note provided to Seeking Alpha.

"We like the move – at its most basic level it shows a retailer willing to jump to the most competitive offering that’s the least complicated for consumers."

"EPS guidance still matters in the nearer-term, and public markets focus on Qs. But this move by WMT shows a retailer focused on making a money-saving, convenient option for the customer that leverages its increasing e-commerce and omnichannel skill set and commitment."

Shares of Wal-Mart are down 0.66% on the day, slightly better than broad retail averages after an Under Armour earnings eye-opener.

