Plains All American, Plains GP upgraded at Baird

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA -0.1% ) and Plains GP (PAGP +0.5% ) are upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird, which says recoveries in volume and supply and logistics are in sight.

Baird views Plains' $1.2B ACC crude system acquisition as an "opportunistic maneuver" while the Delaware is still in its early phase, and sees sufficient production growth to spur a recovery in supply and logistics by mid-2017 even under its base case.

The firm raises its price targets for PAA to $37 (5.9% yield) from $32 and for PAGP to $39 (5.6% yield) from $34.