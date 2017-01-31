FedEx follows UPS lower

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is down 2.81% after guidance from rival UPS rattles investors.

A common theme across both companies is how they manage the extra costs from the e-commerce boom and the impact on margins on shifts in mix.

The UPS conference call delved into President Trump's trade policies. Management kept it simple by saying the company supports free trade whether via bilateral deals or through broader agreements.

