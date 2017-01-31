Analysts slam New Gold for Rainy River delay

New Gold (NGD -10.5% ) plunges for a second straight day, with its market cap slashed by a third, after it selected a new CEO and announced a three-month delay to its Rainy River startup mine in Canada due to a slower than planned ramp-up of mining rates impacting delivery of construction materials.

NGD also warned that 2017 capex is expected to come in $195M higher than previously expected.

BMO cuts its NGD price target to C$4.50 from C$5.25 “given the delays/capital overruns and the resulting funding gap," and GMP Securities downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a C$4.80 price target.