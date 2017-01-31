Analysts weigh in on Teva's loss in Copaxone patent case

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA -3.3% ) failure to successfully defend its Copaxone patents bodes well for the generic firms vying for a slice of its $4B business.

BOFML: The ruling was not surprising and Teva risk/reward more appealing now. Upgrades to Buy with a $42 (26% upside) price target since generic entry in Q1 already baked into to price.

Stifel: Expects lone remaining Copaxone patent to be invalidated, likely Q1 entry for generic.

Credit Suisse: Expects to Teva to seek preliminary injunction against generic launches pending appeal. Rates the stock Outperform.

Oppenheimer: Sell-off is a worse-case scenario. Teva's $1B - 2B revenue cut on Copaxone U.S. sales may be conservative if NVS/MNTA generic is the only approved this year or if approval occurs after February. Rates Teva Outperform.

Cowen: Teva should immediately take aggressive measures to control spending. Rates the stock a Buy based on valuation.

Source: Bloomberg