January U.S. automobile sales preview

Kelley Blue Book forecasts new car sales in the U.S. will fall 2.7% Y/Y in January to 1.13M units. The first month of the year is typically the weakest of the year in terms of volume. There are 24 selling days this year in January, the same amount as in 2016.

Forecasts by major manufacturers are posted below.

General Motors (NYSE:GM): -4.3% Y/Y to 195K units, market share of 17.3%.

Ford (NYSE:F): -2.0% to 169K, market share of 15.0%.

Toyota (NYSE:TM): -0.8% to 160K units, market share 14.2%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU): -14.2% to 147K units, market share of 13.0%.

Honda (NYSE:HMC): +4.5% to 105K units, market share 9.3%.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY): -4.5% to 101K units, market share 8.9%.

Hyundai/Kia (OTC:HYMLF): +0.2% to 183.5K, market share 7.3%.

Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY): +5.8% to 43.5K, market share of 3.8%

Volkswagen/Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY): +17.1% to 42.5K, market share 3.8%.

Other automakers off the list due to lower volume: OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:BMWYY, TSLA, TTM, OTCPK:MMTOF, OTCPK:MZDAY.