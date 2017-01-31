AIG -1.1% as S&P downgrades

"We no longer believe AIG (AIG -1.1% ) will meet our fixed-charge coverage threshold to support nonstandard notching between operating subsidiaries and the holding company," says S&P, cutting the insurer's rating to BBB+ from A-. The outlook is stable.

The rating on AIG's operating subsidiaries remain at A+.

S&P expects AIG will fall short of a 7x-8x fixed-charge coverage ratio for 2016-17, says the agency's Tracy Dolin, noting the Q4 reserve charge the company announced as part of its reinsurance deal earlier this month.

Thanks to ongoing challenges AIG faces in improving operating performance, S&P doesn't expect to be boosting its rating in the next 24 months.