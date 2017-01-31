Gold closing out best month since June

A bit of political instability, at least a little money exiting equities, and a sliding dollar has gold up another 1.6% today to $1,215 per ounce. Should it hold there, the price of the metal would post a gain of more than 5% for January.

"This pit-stop in the equity markets, combined with the falling USD and Treasury yields in the broader market is all contributing," says Adam Koos of Libertas Wealth Management Group.

It's been a busy news cycle, so this may have been overlooked, but the FOMC begins its two-day policy meeting today. No change is expected, but the policy statement tomorrow afternoon might halt or push further the gold rally.

GLD +1.45%

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGL, DGP, GTU, UGLD, GLL, DZZ, GLDI, OUNZ, DGL, DGZ, DGLD, GYEN, GEUR, UBG, QGLDX, GLDW