Psychemedics on the hook for "millions" to Omega Labs after losing court case in Brazil; shares plummet 38%

Thinly traded nano cap Psychemedics (PMD -38.3% ) craters on almost a 20x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of less than 600K shares, in apparent response to litigation in Brazil between the company's local representative, Psychemedics Brasil Exames Toxicologicos Ltda. and Omega Laboratories' representative Laboratorios Omega Brasil Ltda. The latter accused the former of using anti-competitive practices to keep it out of the Brazilian hair drug testing market.

Omega prevailed in the case which stipulates that Psychemedics must compensate it for lost profits. The specific amount has not been released, but it is expected to be "in the millions of (U.S.) dollars."