Big session for REITs as averages and rates slip

Among the biggest gainers are mall players Simon Property Group (SPG +3% ) and General Growth Properties (GGP +4.2% ) after both posted solid Q4 results amid a tough retail environment.

The iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR +1.1% ) and the Vanguard REIT Index Fund (VNQ +1.3% ) are both advancing alongside the S&P 500's 0.5% decline and a four basis point dip in the 10-year Treasury yield.

Other mall names: Kimco (KIM +1.2% ), Weingarten (WRI +1.3% ), Macerich (MAC +1.8% ), PREIT (PEI +4.1% )

Other REITs of note: National Retail (NNN +3.1% ), Omega Healthcare (OHI +0.7% ), HCP (HCP +2.2% ), Equity Residential (EQR +1.2% ), UDR (UDR +1.9% ), CubeSmart (CUBE +0.9% ), Boston Properties (BXP +1.1% ), Stag Industrial (STAG +2% ), Gramercy Property (GPT +1.6% )

Previously: Simon Property beats, boosts dividend, sees 10% FFO growth in 2017 (Jan. 31)

Previously: General Growth Properties up 1.2% after Q4 results, 2017 guidance (Jan. 30)