Big session for REITs as averages and rates slip

Among the biggest gainers are mall players Simon Property Group (SPG +3%) and General Growth Properties (GGP +4.2%) after both posted solid Q4 results amid a tough retail environment.
The iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR +1.1%) and the Vanguard REIT Index Fund (VNQ +1.3%) are both advancing alongside the S&P 500's 0.5% decline and a four basis point dip in the 10-year Treasury yield.
Other mall names: Kimco (KIM +1.2%), Weingarten (WRI +1.3%), Macerich (MAC +1.8%), PREIT (PEI +4.1%)
Other REITs of note: National Retail (NNN +3.1%), Omega Healthcare (OHI +0.7%), HCP (HCP +2.2%), Equity Residential (EQR +1.2%), UDR (UDR +1.9%), CubeSmart (CUBE +0.9%), Boston Properties (BXP +1.1%), Stag Industrial (STAG +2%), Gramercy Property (GPT +1.6%)
Simon Property beats, boosts dividend, sees 10% FFO growth in 2017 (Jan. 31)
General Growth Properties up 1.2% after Q4 results, 2017 guidance (Jan. 30)
