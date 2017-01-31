OPEC achieves 82% of pledged oil output cut in January, Reuters survey says

Crude oil prices are higher as a Reuters survey shows OPEC members have cut production by 958K bbl/day of the pledged 1.164M bbl/day, equating to better than expected 82% compliance with promised cuts.

Compliance comfortably exceeds the initial 60% achieved when a similar deal was implemented in 2009, and the survey adds to indications that adherence so far has been high.

Supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets under the deal averaged 30.01M bbl/day in January, down from 31.17M bbl/day in December, according to the survey based on shipping data and information from industry sources.

WTI +1.5% at $53.43/bbl; Brent +1.1% at $55.87/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM