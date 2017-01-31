Buckingham throws in the towel on Macy's

Macy's (M -1.8% ) trades lower after a gloomy note from Buckingham Research captures the attention of investors.

Buckingham doesn't think Macy's has any near-term drivers in place that can turn around sales.

The path to reducing expenses to support EBITDA growth also looks tricky.

While real estate transactions are in the mix, there's some concern that amid accelerated store closings it will be a buyer's market.

Buckinghams cuts Macy's to Neutral from Buy and sets a price target of $30 on the department store chain.