Tenax Therapeutics' lead product candidate flunks late-state study; shares plummet 77%

Nano cap Tenax Therapeutics (TENX -76.9% ) craters on a 22x surge in volume in response to its announcement that lead product candidate levosimendan failed to beat placebo in a Phase 3 clinical trial (LEVO-CTS) assessing the use of the calcium sensitizer administered during cardiac surgery to reduce the incidence of low cardiac output syndrome and associated morbidity and mortality.

Levosimendan failed to demonstrate a statistically valid treatment benefit versus placebo as determined by all-cause mortality at day 30 following surgery or the use of a mechanical assist device through day 5.

Detailed data will be presented at the American College of Cardiology 66th Annual Scientific Session on Sunday, March 19 in Washington, D.C.