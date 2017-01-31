Bloomberg: Glencore may bid for Impala Platinum stake in chrome ops

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is considering bidding for Impala Platinum’s (OTC:IMPUF, OTCQX:IMPUY) 65% stake in a chrome waste retreatment operation in South Africa, Bloomberg reports.

Glencore is said to be bullish on prices for chrome and eager to grow its presence in the industry; the company already has a deal to buy metal from Chrome Traders Processing Ltd., a closely held company that owns 30% of the business controlled by Impala.

The operation near Rustenburg produces more than 200K metric tons/year of chrome concentrate a year from tailings, or waste material from platinum mining, but Impala sees the operation as a non-core asset and wants to focus on its platinum mines.