Uber, Daimler form self-driving car partnership

In "the coming years," Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) will operate its own autonomous cars on Uber's (Private:UBER) network in what would represent the first time Uber's ecosystem is extended for integration to an external automobile manufacturer.

While Uber maintains partnership with Volvo for joint development of self-driving technology for XC90 SUVs, this arrangement targets the melding of Daimler's manufacturing capabilities with Uber's ride-sharing platform and technology, and indicates further the prospect for distinct, though integrated roles among automakers and technology companies in the future of autonomous transportation.

Blog post [Uber]