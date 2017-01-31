Richmont Mines +10% as Island Gold Mine mineral reserves rise 34%

Richmont Mines (RIC +10.1% ) shoots higher after reporting 2016 mineral reserves and resources, with mineral reserves at the Island Gold Mine in Ontario rising by 34% to 752K oz. of gold at an 11% higher grade of 9.17 grams/ton.

Year-end inferred resources of 995K gold oz. represent a 30% Y/Y increase at a 20% higher grade of 10.18 grams/ton, at an average discovery cost of less than $35/oz.

RIC says its drilling program also has successfully contributed to a 30% increase in inferred resources at a 20% higher grade.