This just in: Retail overtakes energy in distressed tally

The energy bust is so 2016.

According to a new report from S&P Global, the retail and restaurants sector has the highest proportion of debt issues in distress at 18.6%, surpassing oil & gas at 12.2%.

From November to January, those retail and restaurant issues in distress rose to 19 from 14, while those in energy fell to 22 from 36.

The overall U.S. distressed ratio fell for the 11th straight month to 8% from 11.2%.

Source: Bloomberg

ETFs: XLP, XLY, VDC, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FXG, FXD, RHS, FDIS, FSTA, RCD, PMR, CNDF, CNSF, FTXD, IBUY, JHMC, JHMS

