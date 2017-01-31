Valero -4% as record biofuels compliance costs to continue in 2017

Valero Energy (VLO -4% ) sinks even after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, as its bottom line continues to suffer from higher ethanol fuel blending costs.

VLO says its fuel blending costs - mostly derived from RINs - totaled $217M in Q4, bringing its full-year fuel blending cost to $749M, 70% higher than $440M in 2015 and even above the $517M spent in 2013 when RINs soared to record highs.

Signaling that record high costs to comply with the U.S. renewable fuels program will continue this year, VLO President/CEO Joe Gorder calls it "a significant issue for us, so we continue to work aggressively with regulators" during today's earnings conference call.

VLO also forecasts FY 2017 capex of ~$1.7B, including $1.1B for growth projects.