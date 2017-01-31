Lions Gate sets deal to distribute more British TV

Lions Gate Entertainment's (LGF.A -0.5% , LGF.B +0.5% ) UK arm has set a first-look deal with Bonafide Films, a move that should funnel more British television into worldwide distribution.

Bonafide is currently developing BBC One's military series The Last Post, along with an adaptation of J.G. Ballard's Super-Cannes as well as adaptations of George Saunders' Bounty and Ned Bauman's The Teleportation Accident.

Recently, Lionsgate UK has invested in Potboiler Television, Primal Media and Kindle Entertainment as well as lured ITV exec Steve November to be its TV creative director.