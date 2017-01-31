Arris drops 3.2% as Comcast makes Xfinity service available through Roku

Arris (NASDAQ:ARRS) takes a tumble, falling more than 9% before yo-yo-ing back to a drop of 3.2% , on word that Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) -- Arris' biggest customer, making up 21% of its revenue -- is pushing its Xfinity TV through an app to those with Roku boxes.

That makes Roku the first third-party box to be able to offer Xfinity. Comcast previously announced Samsung as its first smart TV partner in its program.

Subscribers who choose to use their Rokus rather than Comcast's Arris boxes will need to hang onto both through a test period, Comcast says, but later this year, customers can sign up without renting a cable box.

Previously: With White House changing, set-top box reform may be on life support (Nov. 16 2016)