Advanced Micro Devices +3.86%; Q4 2016 results, Q2 revenue view midpoint over projections

Q4 2016 results – revenue $1.11B (+15.9% Y/Y, $40M above estimates ), EPS -$0.01 ( $0.01 above estimates ), operating income $26M (vs. $39M operating loss Y/Y, $70M operating income Q/Q), net loss $8M (vs. $79M net loss Y/Y, $27M net income Q/Q), gross margin 32% (+2 percentage points Y/Y, +1 Q/Q), cash and cash equivalents $1.26B (+$6M from end of Q3 2016)

Segment revenues – Computing and Graphics $600M (+28% Y/Y, +27% Q/Q), Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom $506M (+4% Y/Y, -39% Q/Q)

Q1 2017 projections – revenue -11% Q/Q (+/- 3%), at midpoint +18% Y/Y (consensus $962.72M), gross margin 33%, operating expenses $360M, interest expense, taxes and other $30M, inventory unchanged Q/Q

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su: "We met our strategic objectives in 2016, successfully executing our product roadmaps, regaining share in key markets, strengthening our financial foundation, and delivering annual revenue growth. As we enter 2017, we are well positioned and on-track to deliver our strongest set of high-performance computing and graphics products in more than a decade."

