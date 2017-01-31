RBC likes the digital story at Chipotle

RBC Capital Markets is still positive on Chipotle (CMG +0.7% ) as it sees opportunities with the digital side of the business.

RBC's digital take: "Chipotle is improving the digital order experience and fulfillment rate through 1) a new digital order interface that can reduce labor and cut wait times to 10 minutes from 30 minutes on mobile orders, and 2) the addition of a second assembly line integrated with digital ordering in all restaurants in Spring 2017."

The investment firm rates Chipotle at Outperform.

TipRanks.com shows 5 Buys, 9 Holds and 6 Sells on record from Wall Street firms. The average price target on Chipotle is $390.71.