Iridium sets SpaceX ride-share to more cheaply launch satellites

Iridium (IRDM +1.2% ) has contracted with SpaceX (Private:SPACE) to execute an eighth launch of a Falcon 9 rocket.

The new launch also marks Iridium's first ride-share, as it will also carry satellites for the NASA/GFZ Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment follow-on.

That allows Iridium to launch five additional NEXT satellites for its low-Earth orbit constellation.

Iridium had contracted with SpaceX for seven dedicated launches deploying 70 NEXT satellites into orbit over a 13-month period. With a total fleet of 75, nine satellites will serve as on-orbit spares.

The eighth launch is expected out of California by early 2018.