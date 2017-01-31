WSJ: Toshiba to exit nuclear construction unit

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF -0.6% ) plans to stop building nuclear power plants after incurring billions of dollars in losses trying to complete long-delayed projects in the U.S., WSJ reports.

The decision would deal a fatal blow to Toshiba's ambitions to become a major player in the nuclear construction business after betting on Westinghouse’s AP1000 reactor design, which it hoped would anchor a new generation of nuclear power plants that were supposed to be easier to build and to deliver on time.

Westinghouse reportedly would continue to design nuclear reactors and complete construction work at two U.S. nuclear facilities it is still in the process of building in Georgia and South Carolina, commissioned by Southern Co. (SO +1.3% ) and Scana (SCG +0.2% ), respectively.

