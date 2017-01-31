Carlisle Companies acquires Arbo Holdings Limited

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced the acquisition of Arbo Holdings Limited for an undisclosed term.

Arbo Holdings Limited is a provider of sealants, coatings and membrane systems used by architects and contractors for waterproofing and sealing buildings and other structures with annual sales of ~$14M.

The business will operate as a unit within Carlisle Construction Materials, a manufacturer of a complete range of roofing and waterproofing products for commercial and industrial buildings.

D. Christian “Chris” Koch, Carlisle’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The acquisition of Arbo complements our leading position in EPDM (rubber) roofing systems in Europe and adds new products to our weatherproofing offerings used to improve the thermal performance of buildings. Arbo provides Carlisle additional channels for our existing products and a strong foundation from which to grow Arbo’s business throughout Europe. We are pleased to welcome the Arbo team to Carlisle.”

