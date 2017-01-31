Exxon says it could double Permian Basin production

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.8% ) says it will be able to more than double its output in the Permian Basin to 350K boe/day from its current 140K and maintain production at that level for decades.

Such an increase would take shale oil from the Permian and the Bakken formation of North Dakota to 20%-25% of XOM's total production of crude and related liquids, up from 12% today.

XOM also says it plans $22B in capex for 2017, up 14% Y/Y (which marked a 35% decline) from $19.3B, which the company said in its earnings conference call was not due to rising prices for oilfield contract work or other services,.

XOM also signals that it likely will recognize that as much as 4.6B barrels of its reserves, predominantly in Canada’s oil sands, are not profitable to produce, according to SEC rules; in its Q4 results, the company wrote down the value of more than $2B in U.S. assets.