Siemens reports better than expected FQ1, raises FY 2017 EPS guidance

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +1.8% ) raises its FY 2017 guidance after reporting FQ1 income from continuing operations of €1.93B, exceeding the €1.4B analyst consensus estimate.

Siemens now sees undiluted EPS at €7.20-€7.70 for the fiscal year ending in September, up from an earlier forecast of €6.80-€7.20, and raises its outlook for the earnings margin of its industrial business to 11%-12% from an earlier forecast of 10.5%-11.5%.

The company says it anticipates "increasing headwinds for macroeconomic growth and investment sentiment in our markets due to the complex geopolitical environment... [and] expect(s) modest growth in revenue, net of effects from currency translation and portfolio transactions."