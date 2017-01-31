Judge suspends $385M Petrobras sale of petrochemical companies

Petrobras (PBR -1.1% ) says a judge has ordered it to suspend the $385M sale of its petrochemical companies Suape and Citepe originally announced late last year to Mexico's Alpek.

No reasons were provided to explain the order; PBR says it is taking all judicial measures to protect the interests of its shareholders.

PBR already has seen other planned sales blocked by court orders, including a deal to sell the Tartaruga Verde and Bauna oilfields to Karoon Gas Australia, and Brazil's shipbuilders association won an injunction preventing a bidding process for a large FPSO vessel to be deployed at the Libra pre-salt area.