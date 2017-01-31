Ally Financial +7% after earnings beat

Helping the Q4 bottom line were loan loss provisions of $267M vs. Street estimates of $291M, says BTIG's bullish Mark Palmer.

Management expects FY17 EPS growth of less than 15%, but hopefully investors will see this year as one of transition, says Palmer, as the company continues investing in mortgages, credit cards, and online trading. As part of the same presentation (slides here), management promises greater than 15% growth in 2018 and 2019.

Longer-term, Ally (ALLY +6.8% ) has $12B in unsecured debt maturing over the next four years, with a weighted-average cost of 4.7%. Palmer thinks the company is well-positioned to replace that paper with far cheaper deposits.

He reiterates his Buy rating and $30 price target (another 43% upside).

