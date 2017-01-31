Consol Energy ponders options for coal and E&P business separation

Consol Energy (CNX -7.2% ) remains sharply lower after reporting a breakeven Q4 and a 30% Y/Y revenue decline, and saying it plans to sell its coal business or spin it off to shareholders as soon as this year.

The company, which spun off some of its coal assets to form CNX Coal Resources (CNXC -2.8% ) in 2015, has been focusing on its oil and gas business.

In today's earnings conference call, CNX said it expects to monetize $400M-$600M of assets during 2017.

CNX also says it ended Q4 with $83M in net cash from operating activities, compared to $102M at year-end 2015; for full-year 2016, CNX reported net cash of $469M, vs. $506M in 2015.