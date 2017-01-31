CommScope sues Clearfield alleging infringement of 13 patents

CommScope (COMM +2.2% ) is climbing into the close after noting it's filed a patent infringement suit against fiber-optic manufacturer Clearfield.

The dispute is over more than a dozen patents tied to CommScope innovations it classifies as "fiber-to-the-X" (home, premises, building, etc.)

Demand is driving innovation around cost-effective "last mile" deployments, CommScope notes, and it's "built a deep and extensive portfolio of issued patents related to a wide range of FTTx solutions that simplify fiber network installation, maintenance and management from the central office or head end to the home, business, or other node in the fiber network.”