ViaSat +2.5% after Wells Fargo upgrades on growth prospects

ViaSat (VSAT +2.5% ) should see solid growth from upcoming satellite launches, says Wells Fargo in an upgrade to Outperform.

Some higher-than-expected spending on next-gen systems could push through to EBITDA growth in the medium and long term, which would pass through to free cash flow, says analyst Andrew Spinola. And the IRR on those systems (ViaSat-2 and ViaSat-3) could come in significantly higher than cost of capital.

In other points to consider, the company could take advantage of consumer broadband demand and leverage a technological advantage in high-throughput satellites. All of that might not be true at once, but "we believe the risk/reward across the question set is strongly in our favor,” he says.

He's cut EPS estimates for 2017 to $1.02 from $1.05, and for 2018 to $0.46 from $0.54. He has a stock valuation range of $94-$98, or 45%-51% upside.