PACCAR bounces after earnings call comments on European strength

PACCAR (PCAR -0.5% ) rallies as much as 4% before slipping back, after execs discussed in the company's Q4 earnings conference call that 2016 was a "great year," especially for the DAF European brand, which may be able to improve its market share by a full percentage point.

With German transport activity at record highs, PCAR says it sees nothing "near-term" to suggest that the truck cycle in Europe has run its course.

PCAR guided to gross margins of 13.5%-14.5% for 2017, with pricing leverage as a tailwind and competition as a possible headwind.